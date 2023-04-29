whatsapp | Here’s the genius hack to fix these common problems: Everyone has had this happen, now no more panic

Every day on WhatsApp, billions of messages, photos, audio and videos are shared and this could compromise its perfect functioning.

To overcome the problem of slowness or unexpected malfunctions of the application, it is possible to perform simple checks that will solve everything in no time.

WhatsApp is the most downloaded instant messaging application in the world, its over 2 billion users use it every day to keep in touch with friends and family, to get together with work colleagues and even to make purchases and reservations.

Making the most of the potential of the application purchased in 2014 from Meta has now become a real routine for all users of all ages, some of whom, however, are unfortunately less experienced in the use of technology and may encounter some natural problems that more ferrati resolve in a totally natural way.

Often, especially if the device used is not of the latest generation but was purchased or loaned a few years ago, users complain of slowdowns, sudden closures and total blocks of WhatsApp, so much so that they can only be solved with a complete restart of their smartphone.

WhatsApp slow and crashing, how to fix it in a few simple steps

The first thing to evaluate when using a device on which WhatsApp does not work correctly is the presence of the automatic download of media (audio, video, photos) which could literally fill up the entire phone memory in a very short time, especially if saving is done in the portion dedicated to the internal memory instead in the external memory card.

These problems arise especially when you are part of numerous group chats or talk to many different people, to solve it you will need to go to the three dots at the top right – Settings – Space and data – Automatic media download, here it is advisable to set “No average” on all the fields present.

Once the automatic download has been deactivated, it will be possible to proceed with the deletion of the cache, i.e. all those temporary files that allow fast loading of everything included in the chats. Clearing the cache will not compromise your account in any way and will be able to solve various malfunctions. To do this, simply go to your smartphone settings – Applications – App management (or Show all apps) – WhatsApp – Clear data (or clear cache). At this point it will be necessary to wait for the end of the process and then, if necessary, restart the phone so as to have the device as new.

