Chat lock will allow users to block one or more specific chats (and therefore not the whole app: for more information click HERE): to view them you will need to use your own Fingerprint as shown in the image below:

WhatsApp beta 2.23.8.2 per Android hides in the code a novelty related to the future possibility of block chats keeping them hidden and away from prying eyes . WABetaInfo explains that this is a function not yet available even for members of the beta testing program as it is still under development.

In this way, WhatsApp intends to further increase the level of security and privacy of conversations by offering the opportunity to prevent third parties from accessing chats which, for example, contain sensitive/personal data or information. The function can be activated directly from the information menu of the chat (also group): all conversations that are blocked will be visible only by accessing this specific page.

According to what he reports WABetaInfoi media files content in blocked chats will not be automatically saved in the smartphone gallery. For the moment, the function has only been identified on the Android version of WhatsApp, but we assume that the same tool will be implemented in the future also on iOS. We remind you that the messaging platform is about to debut the Newsletters and is working to perfect the user experience relating to ephemeral messages.