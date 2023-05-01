WhatsApp, the trick that is changing the lives of many people: a real salvation

You can’t even imagine how useful this WhatsApp trick can be, it has really changed the lives of many people.

We use WhatsApp to talk to our children, with our elderly parents, with the school teachers. In short, we can safely say that we spend many hours of our day on the green app much loved by everyone. We can make video calls, group chats, send emojis to answer in a joking way. It’s all very simple and intuitive, but sometimes you can end up in unpleasant situations.

What are we referring to? Well, have you ever been in a long enough conversation, with one person or maybe in a group? Those conversations that never end and which, however, are made up of more or less long messages that contain notions important for us. Nobody wants to miss out on important information. Sometimes, it can be a password, a pin, a date to remember.

The ‘brilliant’ trick for WhatsApp that is changing the lives of millions of people: what it consists of

Nobody wants to miss out on important information. Perhaps, in a work chat, the boss said that day X will be a holiday for everyone. Or, for who knows why, the offices will open at 10.00 instead of 9.00. Well. If the chat goes on with hundreds, if not thousands of messages, that information will be left behind and many may miss it. Here, this is where it comes into play function more useful than whatsapp: ‘important messages’.

To save an important message: go to WhatsApp, open the chat that interests you most, touch and hold the message that you do not want to disappear and that you need and touch the star. That message is now saved. You will find it again by going to the icon with the three dots (on Android) or to the entry Settings bottom right (on Ios): look for the item “Important messages” and it will be there waiting for you. In this way, you will always have your information at hand and nothing will escape you. A truly extraordinary method, don’t you think?

What if you have deleted the messages?

Don’t panic. There is a solution to this too. If you deleted the messages and backed them up, you can still recover them. Let’s see how to do it.

Your Android: check if you have done the backup of chats. Click on the three dots at the top right, Settings, Chats, Chat backup. If you haven’t, you’ll need to help yourself with other apps. If you did, however, proceed. To restore messages, uninstall the app WhatsApp and then reinstall it immediately after. Start the App, check the number and when it asks you, proceed with restoring the chats and multimedia files.

They are iPhones: As always, make sure you have backed up. Settings, Chats, Chat backup. If it has been done, fine, go ahead. Uninstall and then reinstall Whatsapp. Then, verify the number and tap on the option to restore chat history. If you haven’t backed up, you can try other apps, for example Dr. Fonewhich however has a cost of 59 euros.

