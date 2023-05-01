“Celebrate May 1st and welcome the Asian Games” theme light show shines in Hangzhou for 5 consecutive days

On April 29, the light show with the theme of “Celebrating May 1st and Welcome the Asian Games” opened in Hangzhou Qianjiang New City. Citizens and tourists watched the light show and musical fountains in the dark to celebrate the May Day holiday. The light show is divided into four chapters, incorporating elements such as the “May 1st” theme, the city image of Hangzhou, and the Asian Games promotional symbols. Through the linkage broadcast on both sides of the Sanjiang River, it further creates a strong atmosphere for the whole people to pay tribute to and welcome the Asian Games. The light show will last for 5 consecutive days from April 29th to May 3rd.