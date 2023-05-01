Sony’s new flagship Xperia 1 V official ad sneak away!Real machine new colors, camera upgrades are the first to flow out

(Photo/photographed by reporter Huang Zhaoxiang)

Sony is about to release a new generation of mobile phones on May 11th. It is expected to be the annual flagship Xperia 1 V. Before the press conference, the official advertisement unexpectedly sneaked out in Hong Kong, revealing the appearance of the actual phone in advance, bringing A new color scheme and exposed key upgrades have been introduced.

Many Hong Kong netizens on Twitter have discovered that Sony has already put out the advertisement of Xperia 1 V on the street. The design of the mobile phone is similar to that of the previous generation. There are two colors, white, purple, and dark green for the first time, which seem to be darker than the “dark green” of Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro.

In addition, the advertisement also clearly marked the “next-generation double low-noise photosensitive element”, which is obviously the selling point of this Xperia 1 V upgrade. It is predicted that the camera’s shooting performance will be improved, and the upgrade of the photosensitive element will be emphasized. Last year, Sony announced that it will use “LYTIA” as a new brand of photosensitive elements. Perhaps the Xperia 1 V will have the first product, but the specific specifications have not been disclosed.

On the side of the phone, the power button is still integrated into the fingerprint recognition area. The difference is that Sony has added a lot of engravings. The overall design is somewhat similar to the Xperia PRO-I, which may bring better heat dissipation or increase the feel. .

