fruits and vegetables not to be put in the cart

Choosing seasonal fruit and vegetables is one of the most widespread indications for sustainable consumption, but it is often ignored in the face of the vast offer of out-of-season products on display in supermarkets. According to a study conducted by the Heidelberg Institute for Energy and Environmental Research, the ecological footprint of food depends less on the product itself than on the means of transport used to bring it to market. So what are the foods to avoid, regardless of the season, due to the low rate of sustainability and the long journey they make before ending up in supermarkets?
In general, for sustainable consumption, it is advisable to pay attention to factors such as the availability of water in the countries of origin and to avoid products from regions with water problems, such as: California for almonds, Egypt for sprouts and beans , Israel for kiwis and oranges, Andalusia and Morocco for fruits and vegetables. Photo: Shutterstock, 123rf Music: Korben
