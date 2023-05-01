Russia will break up into warring states Info

Former CIA analyst Paul Goble also said that Vladimir Putin will be killed in the coming years.

Russia will disintegrate into nuclear-armed warring mini-states as a result of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukrainesaid former CIA analyst Paul Gobl.

According to him, Russia is fatally weakened by Putin’s rule, and as a former CIA analyst claims the president of Russia will be assassinated in the coming years, writes The Sun. Gobl explained that experts are increasingly open to the idea of ​​a fragmented Russia and the end of the Russian Federation. The war in Ukraine has damaged the country in many ways, from the loss of international standing and internal cohesion, and could have long-term consequences for its shape in the future, the Daily Star reports.

Foreign media report that Russia lost around 19.35 billion euros in destroyed weapons and around 200,000 soldiers. Such a disaster, according to the Daily Star portal, could now be the spark for a drastic change in the shape of the country, whereby its many and very different regions would become states with their own rights.

“What we are likely to see is different from the collapse of great empires“, said Gobl. He stated that the collapse of the Russian Federation would resemble the collapse of Yugoslavia, only this time nuclear weapons would be used. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the countries that had nuclear weapons were forced to give them up, according to Gobl.

A former CIA analyst claims that this time it would not happen and that many more people would have nuclear weapons. “This period of Russia’s decline will be much worse, longer and more diverse than it was in 1991,” said Paul Gobl.

