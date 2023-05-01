Home » Sampaoli’s Flamengo does not start
Sampaoli’s Flamengo does not start

05/01/2023 at 02:06

CEST


The ‘Mengao’ lost the classic in Maracana against Botafogo (2-3) who has become the sole leader of the Brasileirao

Flamengo, who has reacted well in the Libertadores and in the Copa do Brasil, added their second league defeat in a row

Jorge Sampaoli’s Flamengo still has a long way to go to return to being a reliable and regular team. They lost 2-3 against Botafogo, in Maracana, in a match in which they fell behind 0-3 and reaped their second defeat in three days, after having lost the previous Sunday against Internacional, in Porto Alegre (2-1 ).

Under the direction of ‘Sampa’, ‘Mengao’ have recovered their pedal stroke in the group stage in the Libertadores and thrashed Maringá with a historic win (8-2) in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. However, his performance in league competition leaves much to be desired, showing a lack of defensive reliability and a winning mentality.

The best…

The positive face of the Rio de Janeiro derby, and of the matchday, is Botafogo, which is the only team from the Brasileirao that has added the possible nine points in the first three matchdays. The ‘Fogao’ savors the leadership again ten years later, since it was not the first in the classification since the 15th day in 2013.

Worst…

América Mineiro does not raise its head. Despite putting in a good game at Vila Belmiro, where he scored his first league goals, he lost 3-2 against Santos and hasn’t scored a point in three games.

See also  Brazil's new crown death cases exceed 600,000 people hang 600 white handkerchiefs to commemorate the deceased

It is true that the team Wagner Mancini He has had to play two consecutive trips, but his situation begins to be dramatic when the Brasileirao has just started. The next day they have the possibility of rehabilitating themselves when they receive Cuiabá in Belo Horizonte, who only have one point and who lost at home with Gremio (1-2) this Sunday.

Attentive to…Tiquinho Soares, the ‘9’ for Botafogo, who signed a ‘double’ and has been the striker for the Brasileirao with three goals, the same ones scored by Moisés (Fortaleza). The 32-year-old veteran striker is the footballer with the most goal-scoring appearances in the first three days, as he has also provided two goal assists. In this 2023 he has already scored 11 goals (plus 4 assists) in 18 games with the Lone Star club.

