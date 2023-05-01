Home » These are the winners of the Piloneras Parade 2023
These are the winners of the Piloneras Parade 2023

after the colorful parade of piloneras that took place last Thursday April 27the group of juries issued the result of their qualification, which determined the first three places in the competition.

In this sense, the ruling gave first place winners to ‘Pilon Canahuate‘, from the traditional neighborhood of Valleduparthat way uninterrupted has participated in this contest.

Second place was won by Manaure City Hallwith his pylon ‘The Manaureros‘; Third place was awarded to Pilón Pailitas with Social Justicefrom Pailitas Mayor’s Office.

The Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation congratulates the winners and participants for the significant contribution to the conservation of the traditions that give identity to the accordion party most important in the world“, wrote the organizing Foundation of the Festival.

