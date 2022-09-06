Many people are unaware of the dangers of not replacing their toothbrush within a defined period of time. Dental hygienists are clear: it becomes dangerous

Brushing your teeth is a daily habit: anyone picks it up several times a day toothbrush and uses it. This frequency leads it to very rapid wear and accumulation germs and bacteria in a very short time. Dental hygiene experts recommend this: there is a specific time within which the toothbrush must be changed, or it becomes a health hazard.

The replacement must take place ad regular intervals. The accumulation of bacteria increases the risk of tooth decay and plaque: rinsing it after each use is not enough. The simple jet of water does not remove the germs stuck between the bristles. If you are not careful, this makes it a tool of potential danger.

Toothbrush: It becomes dangerous if you don’t change it within a specific period

The toothbrush may appear frayed or with deformed bristles: it is good to pay attention to this too. In addition to having to change it ahead of time, it is a clear sign of a misuse of the instrument. In fact, it means excessive pressure during washing, with the risk of one recession of the gums.

Read also: School, when a backpack is too heavy: the doctors’ warning

As for replacement times, experts recommend using a new toothbrush every three months (or head change). Obviously, after every single wash, it must be thoroughly cleaned and placed in an upright position to dry. If you had suffered from any disease, as well as a banal one cold or a flu, the toothbrush should be changed as soon as you are healed. The flu virus has certainly lurked in the bristles.

Read also: What causes smoking on the skin: what you need to know

Per disinfect your toothbrush and make sure you are cleaning it properly, dentists recommend soaking it in a solution composed of water and hydrogen peroxide every two days. This will cause it to be white again and, above all, it will exterminate any remaining bacteria. Finally, remember to always opt for the choice of an eco-friendly version, such as the one in bamboo, avoiding plastic.