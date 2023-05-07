When and what fertilizer is suitable

Where it’s warm and the sun is shining, you’re likely to see bougainvillea climbing arbors, fences, and even walls. These colorful flowering plants are easy to grow, but they’re also known to be hungry. Luckily, this article will tell you what and when to fertilize your bougainvillea!

Fertilizing Bougainvillea – What are the Benefits?

Bougainvillea is a great evergreen climber that can be grown in many different climates. Fertilizing the plant can help it grow healthy and vigorous and enhance the color of the buds. For best results, fertilize with a balanced all-purpose fertilizer. Bougainvilleas are hungry, and whether in the ground or in a pot, they’ll thrive on extra nutrition during the growing season. Especially if you want to keep the bright colors these lianas are known for year after year.

When is the ideal time and what are the best fertilizers?

Because bougainvillea is a heavy feeder, it needs fertilizer to prepare for the growing season and to stay in top shape during the flowering period. It is best to fertilize your bougainvillea (at least) once in early spring, before the growth spurt sets in, and again in mid-summer when flowering time is reached.

If you grow your bougainvillea in a pot, you will need to fertilize it more frequently as it doesn’t have the same access to the natural nutrients in the soil as plants planted in the ground. Beginning in early spring and throughout the summer, these vines need to be fertilized monthly to keep the soil rich in nutrients for the plant’s rapid growth.

A notice: After the main growing season, be careful when continuing to fertilize your plant. Late fertilization can either damage the root system (which cannot take up nutrients when dormant) or make the vine more vulnerable to the coming cold (because the new growth is more sensitive than the growth at the beginning of the growing season).

What is the best way to fertilize bougainvillea? You can use liquid or granular fertilizer. If you choose granular fertilizer, the ideal NPK ratio is 17-7-10. If you prefer a liquid fertilizer, get one with an NPK ratio of 6-8-10.

A notice: N, P, and K stand for nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, and the numbers indicate the ratio of them in your chosen fertilizer.

Liquid fertilizers are easy to measure and easy to dilute. They can be applied to the plant when watering, but wash off easily and should be given more regularly.

Tipp: We recommend monthly fertilizing with a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted in half if you have a potted bougainvillea.

Granular fertilizer consists of granules that are placed in the soil and slowly release nutrients into the soil over time. For bougainvillea planted in the ground, they are the best choice.

Tipp: Compost is also an excellent choice for those looking to condition and treat their soil and slowly release nutrients over time.

Fertilize Bougainvillea – What are the ecological alternatives

If you’re tired of using chemicals and additives in your garden, you’re not alone. Organic gardening and composting are more popular today than ever. Luckily, there are some natural ways to feed your bougainvillea without using commercially made fertilizers.

Bougainvillea are acid loving vines. Natural fertilizers and compost that maintain an acceptable pH level will help your plant thrive. Be sure to do a soil test to see what nutrients the soil might be missing.

Fertilizing bougainvillea with coffee grounds or with banana peels, eggshells and compost are examples of natural plant foods. Compost is considered the gold standard of natural fertilizers, but if you don’t have the time or energy to make it yourself, you can buy it ready-made in bags.

Conclusion on the subject of “fertilizing bougainvillea”: While these vines are easy to grow and require little maintenance, they are heavy feeders that need to be fertilized for best results. If you don’t want to use chemical fertilizers, you can opt for a more natural option.

