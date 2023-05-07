[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements]Guizhou: Improve the mechanism and strictly require careful organization and practical measures_Hangzhou Net

[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements]Guizhou: Improve the mechanism and strictly require careful organization and practical measures

Guangming Daily News Since the launch of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education, Guizhou Province has conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, improved the mechanism, carefully organized, strengthened supervision, highlighted problem orientation, and put Carrying out theme education is combined with promoting the work of the center to put an end to “two skins”. Adhere to high standards, strict requirements, and practical measures, go all out to do a good job in all aspects of theme education, ensure that theme education is effectively carried out in an orderly and effective manner, and test the results of theme education in order to promote the actual effectiveness of high-quality development.

Improve the “Four Ones” mechanism

From April 18th to 27th, the Standing Committee of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee and the provincial leadership team studied and implemented the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era was held in Guiyang.

Individual self-study, group discussions, concentrated seminars… The reading class organized and held 3 special guidance report meetings, centering on “the background, scientific system and essence of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era” and “solidly promoting China with high-quality development “Learning and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guizhou’s important speeches and the spirit of important instructions for Guizhou work” as a special counseling report; successively carried out 3 exchanges and seminars, based on the work position, carefully wrote the outline, exchanged learning experience, all provinces Leaders speak at least 3 times. At the same time, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee dedicated a day to conduct intensive discussions. The students closely followed the theme of the reading class and made speeches combining learning, thinking and work practice.

Take the lead and lead the example. The study classes of 150 units participating in the first batch of themed education in Guizhou Province have also started one after another. Through the improvement of the “Four Ones” mechanism, Guizhou has continued to carry out rotation training for 23,000 county-level leading cadres and general training for more than 1.8 million party members to promote thematic education in depth and solidity.

Guizhou specifically requires that the “first class of the class” be well run, and take Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Guizhou inspection as the first, main, and compulsory courses of party schools at all levels; the reading class is arranged for one day Concentrated study, after the start of the reading class, the overall time is not less than one week; organize a theoretical center group discussion, in-depth research on mechanism analysis, exchange of specific cases and experiences to solve practical problems, and propose ideas and measures for improving work; improve a Set up the system and mechanism of constant grasping, adhere to and improve the system and mechanism of “the first issue” focusing on learning, “first compliance” focusing on implementation, and “first political elements” focusing on implementation, and improve the closed-loop management work rules and implementation mechanism. Tighten the responsibility chain and task chain to ensure that the general secretary’s important speeches and important instructions are fully implemented.

Put forward the “three learning” requirements

In order to ensure that the theme education achieves new results in “building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting the style with learning, and promoting action with learning”, Guizhou puts forward the “three learning” requirements: adhere to comprehensive learning, and in-depth study of the new era of Xi Jinping The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics runs through the whole process; adhere to thematic studies, and continue to review the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions during his inspection of Guizhou; adhere to key learning, and focus on learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches on the region, department, and field And the spirit of important instructions.

The Political and Legal Committee of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee combined the actual political and legal work, listed a number of topics, and arranged a timetable for the discussion plan, clearly focusing on studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on comprehensively and strictly governing the party, modernization of political and legal work, safe Guizhou, and rule of law in Guizhou, etc. Regularly carry out special seminars for the center group; the Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation issued the theme education reading class plan, issued a list of learning tasks, highlighted thematic guidance, carefully organized exchanges and seminars, and strengthened the understanding of “transportation as the pioneer of China‘s modernization”, and researched Plan to promote the high-quality development of transportation in Guizhou in the new era.

On April 28, the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee Education Working Committee (Provincial Education Department) party group center group conducted a concentrated study and discussion, focusing on in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guizhou’s important speech and the work of Guizhou , Discuss and speak on the spirit of important instructions for educational work. Zou Lianke, secretary of the party group and director of the Guizhou Provincial Department of Education, said that it is necessary to further improve political standing, strengthen organizational leadership, continuously improve the style of study, establish and improve the mechanism of supplementary studies, supplementary courses, and supplementary research, and strictly and solidly promote the deepening of theme education. Promote the high-quality development of education in Guizhou Province, and strive to run education that satisfies the people.

Adhere to problem orientation

Apply what you have learned, and combine knowledge and action. Since the launch of thematic education, Guizhou has adhered to problem orientation, vigorously investigated and researched, and used the party’s innovative theory to study new situations and solve new problems. The Guizhou Provincial Procuratorate turned “learning theory” into “doing practical things”, and included 24 key tasks such as supporting prosecution, special protection of the Chishui River, and upgrading and renovation of the 12309 procuratorial service center into the list of key supervision tasks, and regularly listened to situation reports; rural areas of Guizhou Province The Revitalization Bureau formulated 12 research topics such as “Activating Idle and Inefficient Poverty Alleviation Project Assets” and “Industrial Subsidies to Promote Income Increase of People Out of Poverty”. Consolidate and expand the difficulties, problems and risk points in the “six special actions” of the achievements of poverty alleviation.

The research team of the Guizhou Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology went to Guiyang to investigate and promote the work of “strengthening the provincial capital”, emphasizing the need to seize policy opportunities, pay close attention to leading industries, insist on projects as king, and promote innovative development, with greater efforts and more practical measures Promote the high-quality development of new industrialization in Guiyang, Gui’an, give full play to the leading role of new industrialization in the “four modernizations”, and promote the realization of the goals and tasks of the five-year action of “strengthening the provincial capital” as scheduled.

Conduct research with questions, discover and solve problems through research. According to reports, the Standing Committee of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee took the lead in implementing the deployment of the Party Central Committee’s investigation and research on Daxing, and determined 9 topics for research-based promotion of key tasks, focusing on solving key and difficult issues related to the development of the province. At the same time, Guizhou requires leading cadres at all levels to dive down, sink to the front line, and conduct research in places and units where there are many difficulties, where the opinions of the masses are concentrated, and where the work cannot be opened up. Meteorological innovation has promoted the high-quality development of Guizhou to achieve a new leap forward.

(Our reporter Lu Shen Chen Guanhe)