When are cucumbers ripe? Watch out for these signs!

Waiting for the moment when you can gather the first summer vegetables from the home harvest to enjoy as a fresh salad is a difficult task. But it’s important to get it at the right time so you can really experience its juicy, crunchy taste. In this article you will find out when cucumbers are ready to be harvested, regardless of whether you want to eat them fresh or pickle them!

When are cucumbers ready to be harvested

When are cucumbers ripe and ready to pick? The timing of picking cucumbers varies depending on the variety. In general, however, the best time to do this is when the vegetables are not too large, as that is when their flavor is at its most intense and crunchy. The smaller the cucumber, the juicier it will be. Did we confuse you? No reason to worry! Now we will explain to you at what length you should best pick the different types of cucumbers in order to be able to optimally enjoy their taste.

Cucumbers, of which snake cucumbers are the most common in the trade, reach a length of up to 30 cm. They are often grown in greenhouses. However, if you have planted them in your garden, feel free to harvest them when they reach 15 cm in length.

Pickling cucumbers grown outdoors often grow with a slightly curved shape. The best length to harvest is 9 cm. The smallest cucumbers for pickling are gherkins. You can safely collect this variety when they are 5 cm tall.

What other factors should you consider?

Cucumber plants take a long growing season and are ready to harvest 50 to 70 days after planting.

They should be picked before the first signs of yellowing appear, indicating the vegetable is past its prime. Cucumbers that have been left on the vine for too long have a bitter taste that spoils their fresh aroma.

If you gently squeeze them, you should feel the cucumbers firmly along the entire length. If they feel soft, they have been on the shoot for too long. Another sign of when cucumbers are ripe is their evenly colored, smooth skin.

Unlike other fruits, cucumbers do not continue to develop after harvest.

The best time to harvest is early in the morning when the vines are still cool.

How to proceed correctly with the cucumber harvest

We advise you to wear gloves when harvesting cucumbers. Because some varieties – like those for pickling – are prickly. If your plants have thorns, you can remove them by rubbing them with a soft vegetable brush.

Cut the cucumber off the vine with a sharp knife or secateurs. Be sure to leave a small piece of stalk a few inches long on the fruit you cut off. This will prevent the cucumber from rotting if you don’t eat it right away.

Tipp: For the plant itself, this is the gentlest and easiest method of harvesting. Twisting or pulling on the vine can damage the plant.

Carefully place the picked cucumbers in a basket, as some varieties tend to bruise easily.

How to properly store cucumbers

Cucumbers are best eaten fresh, but can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days, although this is not recommended. The refrigerator is good only for cut specimens that you will soon consume. These should be stored in the crisper but not near tomatoes or apples as these release ethylene which is harmful to cucumbers.

But back to the freshly harvested crop. These specimens are best stored in a cool basement or pantry, the temperature of which does not drop below 10 degrees Celsius. When exposed to very low temperatures, cucumber plants quickly become soft and unedible. However, at the right temperature, they can keep in your pantry or cellar for up to two weeks.