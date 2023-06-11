The other economic news of the week

Jokes on the Visana executive floor ++ The head of tourism’s secret recipes ++ More beer variety on the Migros shelf A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

The health insurance companies Visana, better known to older students as Grütli, and Atupri, which used to be known as the SBB health insurance company, want to merge their business. The merged group, which will then have over 1 million customers, has chosen the name Atusana, an unspeakable pun from Atupri and Visana. The top posts at Atusana both go to the Visana handlebars and to the cashier Angelo Eggli and President Lorenz Hess. Insureds can only hope that the two are a little more talented at cutting costs in the increasingly expensive healthcare sector than they are at finding a company name.