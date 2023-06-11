by blogsicilia.it – ​​14 seconds ago

It is a real game of power around the Chambers of Commerce of Sicily. Recently, the regional government signed the decree on their reorganization which provides for 4 Chambers as follows: Palermo-Enna, the so-called Chamber…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «On the streets of Syracuse, power games in the Chambers of Commerce appeared 14 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».