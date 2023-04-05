Fruit is an important food for a balanced and healthy diet. Eating fruit every day can provide you with a wide range of health-promoting nutrients.

When to eat it depends on personal preferences and individual needs, but it is important to pay attention to the sugar content of fruit and its effect on blood sugar.

Fruits to stay healthy

With an informed choice and a balanced diet, fruit can help maintain one good health in the long term.

Fruit is a fundamental food for a balanced and healthy diet. Rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, fruit provides numerous health benefits, such as prevention of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Additionally, fruit is also an excellent source of hydration for our body.

The nutritional value of fruit varies depending on its variety. For example banana is a good source of potassium.

Apples and pears are rich in fiber and vitamin C, while citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C and folic acid. Avocados are high in healthy monounsaturated fats for the heartWhile the berries they are known for their anti-inflammatory benefits.

It’s important eat fruit every day and choose a variety of colorful fruits to ensure you’re getting all the nutrients you need for a balanced diet.

The recommended amount of fruit varies according to age, gender and physical activity, but in general it is recommended to consume at least 2 portions a day.

When is it recommended to eat fruit?

Fruit it should be eaten as a mid-morning or afternoon snack, as it contains simple sugars that are absorbed quickly during digestion. However, fruit can also be eaten for breakfast, preferably together with milk or yoghurt.

If you choose to eat fruit after main meals, it is important to pay attention to the amount of complex carbohydrates consumedsince these are assimilated more slowly than simple fruit sugars.

Eating fruits and complex carbohydrates at the same meal can lead to digestive problems, especially for those suffering from intestinal disorders. It is advisable to consume fruits with little sugar at the end of a meal, such as raspberries, strawberries, peaches, kiwis and pineapples. Either way, it’s important vary the fruit consumed to benefit from the different nutritional properties.

So when is the best time to eat fruit? The answer it depends on the type of fruit and the individual needs of each. For example, some people prefer to eat fruit as a snack between meals, while others prefer to eat it as a dessert after meals. There fresh fruit is always a good choice.

Also, it matters consider the sugar content of fruit and its impact on blood sugar level. The people with diabetes or blood sugar problems they should consult their doctor or nutritionist to determine the amount of fruit and the best time to eat it.