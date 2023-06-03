When spring fever goes haywire – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Five key factors for a balanced hormonal balance

The first warming rays of sunshine on your skin, the chirping of birds in the treetops and many a butterfly in your stomach – it’s not just nature that wakes up in spring. The human body is responsible for this. It produces various hormones which, as messenger substances, send commands to the cells and influence both the organism and the emotional world. It is not uncommon for both sexes to have a physical hormone deficiency, as Benjamin Börner from the Börner Lebenswerk therapy center in Tübingen knows. Symptoms include lack of sleep, immunological deficits, libido disorders and depression. In order to prevent this common ailment and to be able to fully enjoy the approaching summer, the specialist provides five key factors for a balanced hormone balance.

1. Sun makes you healthy

The basic biological makeup of men and women depends on genes and hormones. Both sexes produce hormones that are typical for men, such as testosterone, as well as hormones that are typical for women, such as estrogen and progesterone – albeit in different concentrations. For example, the amount of testosterone in a man’s body is, on average, ten times that in a woman’s body.

If there is a testosterone deficiency in men, psychological and physical complaints accumulate. Prolonged stressful situations often trigger this deficit and additionally impede the regulation of the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal axis.

A simple, first recommendation from the specialist in biological and integrative medicine: absorb as much sunlight as possible. Vitamin D has a positive effect on mood and ensures healthy testosterone production.

2. Respect the biological rhythm

The individual composition of the hormone mixture in the body is subject to numerous fluctuations and changes over time, such as the time of year and day, age, weight or the female cycle. Women in particular should therefore be sensitive to their own physical needs in order to counteract long-term problems, says Börner. He also recommends drinking enough water and healthy fats. Estrogens are properly excreted and not accumulated in the body.

3. Hormonal balance through a balanced diet

In hectic phases, the frozen pizza or the bar of chocolate tempt you to consume quickly. However, it is not only stress that adversely affects the hormone level, but also a permanently wrong diet leads to an imbalance. For example, some foods that contain refined sugars or trans fats severely overload the liver. In addition, there is a favored tendency towards insulin resistance in women, since the distribution of body fat is much larger than in men.

The key to a healthy hormone balance: a balanced menu of natural protein sources, berries and colorful vegetables.

4. Reduce negative environmental influences

Many foods, cosmetic products or exhaust fumes contain pollutants that have a negative impact on the hormonal balance. At the same time, they mess up the entire metabolism, resulting in diseases or inflammatory tendencies. Anyone who does without unnecessary commodities such as plastic bottles is a preventive measure. These contain plasticizers that promote stress.

5. Sustainably healthier l(i)living

Mindfulness and a healthy work-life balance are proving to be particularly important in today’s hectic life. They promote physical and psychological stability and have a positive effect on hormone balance. It also helps to do things from time to time that contribute to emotional balance. Good stress and endurance training, meditation, writing down your own thoughts or so-called forest bathing – relaxation is important, especially for the sake of the hormones.

