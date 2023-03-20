They sleep badly, breathe badly, snore, fidget. And the next day at school they are not concentrating, they have headaches, they are irritable and hyperactive, or all of the above. It could be the fault of the teeth. Yes, because although the teeth-sleep association may seem daring, daring it is not at all, given that the syndrome of obstructive sleep apnea, i.e. the difficulty of breathing correctly during the night, can depend on an obstruction of the airways due to malocclusion, i.e. an incorrect closure of the dental arches.