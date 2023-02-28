Source: infermierismático.it

An interesting study, published in Science and carried on by Boston University, explained the presence and circulation of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in our brain while we sleep.

In fact, when we fall asleep i neurons in a sense they turn off, to save energy. In this situation the neurons do not require large quantities of oxygen, to such an extent that the blood allows the cerebrospinal fluid to act (CSF), which usually circumscribes the brain and spinal cord to then flow into the brain through rhythmic and pulsating waves.

Fonte: Amaze Lab

As stated Laura Lewisassistant professor of biomedical engineering at BU College of Engineering and faculty member of the Center for Systems Neuroscien: “We’ve known for a long time that there are these electrical waves of activity in neurons. But before now, we didn’t realize that there are actually waves in the CSF as well.”

Thanks to the passage of the cerebrospinal fluid, our brain will purify itself. Dr Lewis then added: “It was something we absolutely didn’t know was happening and now, just with a look at a region of the brain, we can read the state of a person’s brain.”

However, this remarkable study will continue its work and will need volunteers to continue this research on the functioning of the brain during sleep.