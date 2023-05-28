Home » When will the war between Russia and Ukraine end: Professor Parsi’s prediction
When will the war between Russia and Ukraine end: Professor Parsi’s prediction

by admin
When will the war between Russia and Ukraine end: Professor Parsi’s prediction

Russian drones on Kiev, Ukrainian counter-offensive at stake, no negotiations without withdrawal from the attacked country: Vittorio Emanuele Parsi takes stock of the invasion in Ukraine. The professor of international relations at the Catholic University of Milan, guest of the “In Onda” program on La7 on Sunday 27 May, explained: “We are witnessing the Russian attempt to force the Ukrainians to defend more points of the territory so as not to concentrate military resources in a single offensive, was expected, but at the moment there is not even an advance of the Moscow army”.

Presenter David Parenzo asked if mediation aimed at freezing the situation was possible, but the political scientist ruled it out: “Absolutely not, it would mean assigning the victory to Putin. It’s simple: for peace, Putin’s war of aggression must end. War is not a state, it’s a behavior and until the Russians don’t change it, it’s impossible to reach a condition of peace”.

According to Parsi, the only way to stop Moscow is to resist just like Volodymyr Zelensky’s people are doing. “We must put our hearts at ease, we fight for peace by fighting Putin’s war, that is, with the resistance. We will go on as long as necessary” underlined Parsi before pulling the ears of the Italians: “They have a naive representation of the conflict. They are tired? It puzzles me, they are not paying any price, that is what the Ukrainians who are not tired are paying. The war will go on until the Russians stop their behavior. It’s terrible, but simple. There is maximum openness only if Russia evacuates Ukrainian territory. Until then, any idea of ​​conciliation is a waste of time”.

