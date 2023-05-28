Poggio a Caiano, the Tari sting (+5%) immediately causes the majority and the opposition to quarrel [notiziediprato.it]

Poggio a Caiano, the Tari sting (+5%) immediately causes the majority and the opposition to quarrel

The increase approved by the Palandri junta who accuses the old administration of having left the “hot potato” but the minority replies: “The 130 thousand euro treasury could have been used to sterilize the increases, as we did last year”

Immediately sparks in the first municipal council of Poggio a Caiano after the election of Riccardo Palandri as mayor. Object of the dispute is the increase in the Tari approved by the new center-right majority (average increase of 5%, but with variations of a few percentage points between domestic users and production activities) with a reciprocal exchange of accusations on the responsibilities of the heavy tax that will affect families and businesses in Poggio .

The Tari resolution had to be approved by 31 May and passed with the minority voting against. “I would have expected a much different climate for this first city council – adds Palandri -. And instead from the minority we have seen an instrumental and irresponsible attitude. They should have voted for the increase in the Tari in the previous legislature, and instead, in order not to tell the Poggesi in the middle of the electoral campaign that the rates would have increased by an average of 5%, they deferred the approval to this legislature. The outgoing administrators should explain to us why a much larger municipality like Prato approved the tariffs in April, while in Poggio a Caiano, with a clear picture for months, we were reduced to approving them only five days before the deadline set by the legislation ”.

Accusations to which the former mayor Francesco Puggelli, now minority group leader, replies: “As is known – he says – in the 50 days before the expiry of the mandate, from the day on which the elections are called, the outgoing council suspends ordinary activity limiting itself only to urgent decrees that cannot be postponed. For this reason, the last council could not have deliberated and brought the tariffs of the Tari to the vote in the classroom. This fact also results from the reading of the minutes published on the online praetorian register of the Municipality of Poggio a Caiano and relating to the last pre-election council, in which the current deputy mayor Bresci also participated as leader of the opposition group.The new Palandri junta had plenty of time to identify corrective measures which, as done in the past by the Puggelli junta both in 2021 and 2022, also for 2023 they could have avoided the increase on the bills of the Poggesi “.

For his part, the mayor Palandri unloads the responsibility on the centre-left: “If we arrive at these increases it is the fault of the immobilism on the plants by the Tuscany Region – he says-. The regional council which is of the same political color as the centre-left minority of Poggio a Caiano, with the same governor Giani who personally came to support Puggelli during the electoral campaign. And net of the flag positions in the headquarters of Ato Rifiuti of the old Puggelli junta, the truth is that their administrative actions will affect the Tari rates for our Municipality until 2025. Not to mention the fact that the outgoing mayor had announced in the press the introduction of the punctual tariff in Poggio a Caiano for the first half of 2023. Something that hasn’t been seen. Perhaps because starting with the experimentation during the electoral campaign seemed risky for the purposes of consensus?”.

Even in this case, however, the reply from the minority is clear: “We could have sat down at the table and examined how to contain the increases, one option – explains councilor Vettori – would have been possible to use the little treasure that the outgoing junta left in inheritance and which amounts to 130 thousand euros, to avoid price increases. The money is there, the political will has been lacking”.