Miloš Milojević farewell from Red Star | Sports

Red Star coach Miloš Milojević parted with the red and white in the night championship title celebrations, draw against Novi Pazar 2:2. “All this is very emotional. Thank you to the fans, thank you to the players and everyone for the whole season. It would have been nicer if we had won today, but we achieved our goals and I am happy about that. I am very proud of everything we have done, I wish Zvezda continue in the next season as well. That’s energy, that’s togetherness and that’s what Zvezda has. There’s nothing more beautiful than that,” Milojević said.

Milojević praised the ambience and the full Maracana. “I hope that the next season will be like this, full of Marakana, because it is totally different to play in such an atmosphere. All this is something to be proud of, we sent a beautiful image to the world,” underlined Milojević. His successor, the new coach of the red and whites Barak Bahar was in the Rajko Mitić box office with the general manager of the new-old champion of Serbia, Zvezdan Terzić. See how it was in Zvezda dom at the celebration that lasted almost until 11 pm: