Singapore airport counter staff accused of discriminating against Chinese passengers Internet is now anti-foreignerism wave | nationalism | national sentiment | anti-foreignerism | China Southern Airlines | Cathay Pacific

Following the Hong Kong Cathay Pacific flight attendant’s discrimination against Chinese passengers who did not speak English, today’s land media broke the news that the staff of China Southern Airlines (hereinafter referred to as China Southern Airlines) Singapore ground agency service provider insulted Chinese passengers and called “dogs” in three languages. Some analysts believe that it is a double-edged sword for the CCP authorities to deliberately stir up a wave of anti-foreignerism.

According to comprehensive land media reports on the 27th, a Chinese man surnamed Yuan took the initiative to break the news to the media, saying that when he checked in at the China Southern Airlines counter at Singapore Airport on May 23, he was told that there would be an extra charge for switching to the safe channel, which he did not have to do before. Charges. Yuan Nan then went to the service desk to inquire about the reason for the charges. Yuan Nan said that he questioned in Chinese, but was treated indifferently by the counter staff and was insulted as “a dog”.

The video shot by Yuan Nan circulated on the Internet shows that a male staff member wearing a work badge said to Mr. Yuan: “If you want to treat yourself as a dog, then I can treat you as a dog.” Then Yuan Nan told the staff The staff said, “You are a dog! You are a dog! Who is a dog, tell me clearly.” Then the staff replied, “It’s very easy. When people are explaining things here, you just interrupt, and you can’t do it as a human being.”

In this regard, I asked again and again, “Who is a dog, you can tell clearly, Say it again, who is dog?”

After the incident was reported by the media, it continued to ferment and became a trending topic on Weibo today.

On the evening of the 27th, the WeChat official account of “China Southern Airlines in Singapore Sales Department” responded to this, apologized to the passengers, and said that the counter service staff was an employee of the local ground agency service entrusted by China Southern Airlines, and asked the agency service provider to stop the incident. Qualifications for more than one person to serve China Southern Airlines Singapore Sales Department.

Some netizens said on Weibo, “This video is cut from the beginning to the end, what caused it? Did the video shooter jump in line? There is no complete video, and whoever says it first is not justified.” “Why are you insulted.. .Let’s not talk about the reason, it’s very embarrassing… I can only say that both sides are half-baked… Then, the staff suffered a little bit and had a bad attitude, and they were photographed and posted on the Internet…It can’t be cleaned up. “. Some people also said, “It’s starting to blackmail Singapore again.”

This is the second case of “discrimination” against Chinese-speaking tourists this week.

Earlier this week, a netizen posted on the Internet that on a Cathay Pacific flight from Chengdu to Hong Kong, the flight attendant was heard privately laughing at the passengers for not knowing English, referring to “blanket” as “carpet” and saying, “If you can’t use If you say a blanket in English, you can’t get it.” The incident was slammed by Chinese state media and Hong Kong government officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Kar-chau. In this regard, Cathay Pacific was forced to apologize four times and fired three flight attendants involved.

Nevertheless, the Cathay Pacific incident continued to be fermented on Chinese social media. Some netizens said that the focus of the Cathay Pacific incident was “blatant discrimination by employees”, while others severely criticized “worship of foreign countries and foreigners is shameful and deplorable”, and threatened to boycott Cathay Pacific.

Some mainland media also found old news that Cathay Pacific refused to use Chinese brand names in 2017, which once again aroused public opinion. Some people think of the “BMW Ice Cream Incident” at the previous Shanghai Auto Show. A netizen commented on Weibo that the Cathay Pacific incident is “actually the same as BMW ice cream. Chinese people’s resentment towards foreigners enjoying unequal treatment will continue to intensify, and national sentiment will further rise and intensify.”

A few days ago, some netizens launched a challenge against “worshiping foreigners and fawning on foreigners” on Douyin, and it is said that hundreds of thousands of people responded.

Some netizens commented on Twitter that Chinese nationalism is completely a show controlled by the CCP government.

Some people believe that if the CCP uses nationalist sentiment to fight against international pressure, it may “lift a stone and shoot itself in the foot.”

The Chinese government must have realized this. When the number of participants in the challenge against “worship foreign countries and favor foreigners” on Douyin approached one million, the CCP hastily shut down the challenge because of fears that the situation would become uncontrollable.

