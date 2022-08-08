Home > News > Current Events
Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday as quarantine observers
2022-08-08 07:55
Securities Times Network News, from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 7, Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases (isolated observers), no new suspected cases and asymptomatic infections; 4 new imported confirmed cases and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection, no new suspected cases. One case was cured and discharged, and two cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.
