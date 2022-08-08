Home News Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday as quarantine observers – yqqlm
Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday as quarantine observers – yqqlm

by admin
Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday as quarantine observers – yqqlm
Current Events

Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday as quarantine observers

2022-08-08 07:55

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Song Tenghu

Securities Times Network

Song Tenghu

2022-08-08 07:55

Securities Times Network News, from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 7, Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases (isolated observers), no new suspected cases and asymptomatic infections; 4 new imported confirmed cases and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection, no new suspected cases. One case was cured and discharged, and two cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday as quarantine observers

    Song Tenghu

    2022-08-08

