where to see it on TV, in streaming and official formations

TORINO – Sunday of the 31st matchday of the championship ends at the Allianz Stadium where Juventus di Massimiliano Allegri host the Napoli leaders. The bianconeri enter this big-match from third in the standings (59 points), waiting for the new developments on the capital gains casewith the desire to redeem the heavy defeat of the first leg (5-1) and also with the great opportunity to recover the 2nd place thanks at the stoppage suffered by Lazio on Saturday against Turin. All with the wind in the sails of qualifying for the semi-final of the Europa League against an opponent who is licking his wounds after the elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Milan. Il KO per 5-1 immediately at Diego Armando Maradona it was a hard blow but also a turning point for the bianconeri as testified by the coach on the eve: “We had to reset everything. Let’s say we had to make a mental effort above all to readjust to what was the classification at that moment and try to slowly get back on top. In the meantime we had the Europa League and the Italian Cup. But what has been done has been done well but from here to the end it must be done better. Because in any case we have the possibility of going to the final of the Italian cup and the Europa League and above all trying to get Lazio who are currently in second place“.

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Rugani, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Soulé, Milik. Trainer: Allegri.

Available: Perin, Pinsoglio De Sciglio, Bremer, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Pogba, Fagioli, Paredes, Chiesa, Di Maria, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior. Unavailable: Kaio Jorde by Kean. Disqualified: Nobody. Be wary: Danilo and Cuadrado.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Ndombele; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Trainer: Spalletti.

Available: Gollini, Marfella, Bereszynski, Ostigard, Rrahmani, Zedadka, Demme, Gaetano, Elmas, Zielinski, Zerbin, Raspadori. Unavailable: Simeone, Mario Rui, Politano. Disqualified: Nobody. Be wary: Kim e Osimhen.

Referee: Blacksmiths (Ravenna).

assistants: Pagliardini and Scarpa.

IV man: Maximum.

Was: Aurelian.

Avar: Patchy.