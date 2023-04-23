cURL: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for cURL. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 21, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for cURL that became known on February 16, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, NetApp Data ONTAP, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Open Source libcurl, Oracle Linux, Siemens SIMATIC S7 are affected by the vulnerability , Open Source cURL, Meinberg LANTIME, IBM Spectrum Protect and HCL BigFix.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1729 (Status: April 21, 2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for cURL – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.5.

cURL Bug: Description of the attack

cURL is client software that allows file sharing using multiple protocols such as HTTP or FTP.libcurl is a library for client software that allows file exchange using multiple protocols such as . B. HTTP or FTP allowed.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in cURL and libcurl to bypass security protections and lead to a denial of service condition.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-23914, CVE-2023-23915 und CVE-2023-23916 traded.

Systems affected by the cURL vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

NetApp Data ONTAP (cpe:/a:netapp:data_ontap)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source libcurl < 7.88.0 (cpe:/a:open_source:libcurl)

Open Source libcurl < 7.88.0 (cpe:/a:open_source:libcurl)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Siemens SIMATIC S7 1500 (cpe:/h:siemens:simatic_s7)

Open Source cURL < 7.88.0 (cpe:/a:curl:curl)

Meinberg LANTIME 7.06.012 (cpe:/h:meinberg:lantime)

IBM Spectrum Protect < 10.1.14 (cpe:/a:ibm:spectrum_protect)

HCL BigFix < 10.0.9 (cpe:/a:hcltech:bigfix)

HCL BigFix < 9.5.22 (cpe:/a:hcltech:bigfix)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1729 vom 2023-04-21 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1729.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1842 vom 2023-04-19 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1842

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-1701 vom 2023-04-12 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://oss.oracle.com/pipermail/el-errata/2023-April/013898.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1701 vom 2023-04-11 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1701

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1711-1 vom 2023-03-31 (03.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014291.html

HCL Article KB0103724 vom 2023-03-23 (24.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://support.hcltechsw.com/csm?id=kb_article&sysparm_article=KB0103724

IBM Security Bulletin 6965816 vom 2023-03-24 (24.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6965816

Siemens Security Bulletin by Siemens ProductCERT (14.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://cert-portal.siemens.com/productcert/html/ssb-439005.html

Meinberg Security Advisory MBGSA-2023.02 dated 2023-03-14 (14.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.meinberg.de/german/news/meinberg-security-advisory-mbgsa-2023-02-meinberg-lantime-firmware-v7-06-012.htm

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230309-0006 vom 2023-03-09 (10.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20230309-0006/

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1140 vom 2023-03-08 (09.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1140

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-1140 vom 2023-03-08 (08.03.2023)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-1140.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-1986 vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-1986.html

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5365 vom 2023-02-27 (28.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2023/msg00054.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5891-1 vom 2023-02-27 (28.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5891-1

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3341 vom 2023-02-24 (24.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/02/msg00035.html

curl 7.88.0 vom 2023-02-15 (16.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://daniel.haxx.se/blog/2023/02/15/curl-7-88-0-seven-stops-here/

Version history of this security alert

This is the 14th version of this IT security notice for cURL. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

02/16/2023 – Initial version

2023-02-20 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2023-DDF6575695, FEDORA-2023-94DF30CBEC

02/24/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

02/28/2023 – Added new updates of Debian and Ubuntu

03/07/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

03/08/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

03/09/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/10/2023 – Added new updates from NetApp

03/14/2023 – Added new updates from Siemens

03/24/2023 – Added new updates from HCL and IBM

04/03/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/12/2023 – Added new updates from Oracle Linux and Red Hat

04/19/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

04/21/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de