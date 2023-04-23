Udinese-Cremonese / The top and the flop of the match: Marino blocks Samardzic!

The championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Ballardini’s Cremonese ended a few minutes ago. Here is the top and the flop

Udinese surprised everyone today with a really sensational match. A first half played to perfection and no way out left for the opponents of Cremonese. The partial 3-0 totally directed the match and in the second half the match was only managed and brought to an end without the great advantage. There are many doubts that arise and questions that arise after this meeting. If the black and whites had always played like this who knows where they would be in the standings now. Unfortunately we cannot know and consequently we console ourselves by going to see the top and the flop of the day. Here’s who amazed and who disappointed.

The player who most of all deserves the crown as man of the match over the course of this afternoon is without a shadow of a doubt Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian international did nothing wrong from the first to the last minute and effectively takes this award. His game starts immediately in a sensational way with an almost five-a-side goal that kisses the post and settles behind Carnesecchi. As if that weren’t enough, that’s just the first magic of the day. After a few minutes he manages to place a perfect free-kick in the middle and Nehuen Perez just has to push it inside. Today is a sumptuous match and we hope director Marino will be able to keep him in black and white. Let’s move on to the flop. See also The former Italian terrorists in France: the statute of limitations for Di Marzio still on the run

The worst in the field — Today is impossible to give an award for the worst in the field. All the players who took to the field with the black and white shirt on their shoulders honored the jersey from the first to the last minute and absolutely deserved the final victory. Indeed, we make honorable mentions to Nehuen Perez e Kingsley Ehizibue who in turn would have deserved the prize as top of the day. Staying on the subject of the match, don’t lose all the votes assigned to the black and white people. Here are the report cards of Udinese-Cremonese <<

April 23 – 16:51

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

