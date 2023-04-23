France offers itself a “final” at Twickenham by disposing of the Welsh

Les Bleues, here against Ireland, in Cork, on April 1, 2023, got the better of the Welsh. PAUL FAITH / AFP

Thanks to its victory over Wales (39-14) on Sunday April 23 in Grenoble, the women’s XV of France has offered itself the right to play a “final” of the Six Nations Tournament, like last year, against to the English, reigning champions, Saturday April 29 at Twickenham.

Les Bleues, whose last grand slam dates back to 2018, have thus prepared themselves perfectly for the crunch in the Twickenham stadium, temple of rugby, which, for the occasion, will welcome a record crowd for a women’s rugby match with more than 50,000 people expected. This should erase the record set on Saturday at the Stade des Alpes, with 18,604 spectators gathered, a first in the Tournament for women.

This fourth victory in a row, further enhanced, places the Bleues in second place in the standings (19 points) behind the Red Roses (20 points), who largely dominated the Irish on Saturday in Cork (48-0). Audrey Forlani’s teammates, who had secured their offensive bonus point at half-time (29-0), scored a total of six tries, including a brace from young winger Mélissande Llorens, against Welsh overwhelmed in first period before fighting back in the second.

Farewell to the French public by Jessy Trémoulière

For the farewell to the French public of the opener Jessy Trémoulière, who will stop her international career during the next match in London and who entered the lawn alone to receive an ovation from the public, the Tricolores achieved a first period almost perfect.

“I knew my journey was going to end and today we did it in the best possible way. I had fun with the girlfriends, we created good memories too, with the public, it was a great afternoon, rejoiced the opening half. Against England, I hope I will have a good outing, we will put all the ingredients for it. We did a 4/4 and there are things to pick up next weekend. »

Alternating the game, tightened in defense, taking care of the speed both in its ball outings and in its passes, the XV of France women made their technical and physical superiority speak. But with the arrival of gusts and rain in the second period, the French then suffered, conceding two tries in quick succession from the teammates of the Welsh captain Hannah Jones.

Wales, author of a very good start to the Tournament (two wins, one defeat), then showed themselves in their true colors, the toughest opponent of Les Bleues so far, fighting aggressively for each balloon, at each maul. But too late, the depth and richness of the French bench making the difference at the end of the game, with the first try in the blue jersey of the substitute pillar Rose Bernadou in the 77e minute.