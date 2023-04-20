which benefits will be guaranteed – QuiFinanza

After six years, the State-Regions agreement was reached on the tariff decree which allows the full effect of the new ones Lea, the minimum levels of assistance that the National Health Service is required to guarantee to citizens, stopped since 2017 due to the various rebounds between the Government and the Regions.

The Ministry of Health assures that it will supervise the application of the new Lea, for which they have been foreseen 402 million euros“but where monitoring should lead to the identification of a further request, which someone quantifies in 200 million, we would be able to find them between now and the end of the year,” said the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci.

The goal is to ensure that all citizens the same new performancethus overcoming the inequalities between the Regions.

What changes

The essential levels of assistance were launched six years ago: the 2017 Dpcm innovated the nomenclatures of outpatient specialist care and prosthetic assistance, introducing technologically advanced performance and excluding outdated performance.

“Services that so far it has not been possible to provide throughout the national territory precisely in the absence of the adoption of the tariff decree” declared the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, after the approval in the State-Regions Conference of the decree of the Ministry of Health, in agreement with the MEF, on tariffs of the new Leas.

New rates from 2024

The provision update the rates for specialist outpatient services and ofprosthetic assistance stop at 1996 and 1999 respectively and enhances the newly added ones.

The new rates will go into effect from 1 January 2024 as far as outpatient specialist assistance is concernedas of April 1, 2024 regarding prosthetic assistance.

The new performance

Among the benefits that will be provided from now on in the outpatient setting fall within:

the homogeneous distribution of the services of medically assisted procreation including LEA;

including LEA; performance for diagnosis or monitoring of celiac disease and rare diseases (e.g. for metabolic diseases) for the benefit of for;

(e.g. for metabolic diseases) for the benefit of for; newborn screenings.

is introduced genetic counseling for those who undergo a survey useful for confirming or excluding a suspected diagnosis, also aimed at providing the necessary support to deal with often emotionally difficult situations in relation to the possible implications connected with the communication of the result.

For i tumorsmolecular techniques are introduced to highlight mutational states during biopsy or surgery for better characterization.

They update radiotherapy performance ensuring that all patients receive highly innovative services such as stereotactic radiotherapy, hadrontherapy and radiotherapy with a robotic arm.

In the context of rehabilitationare introduced:

new individual re-education of language;

motor re-education using high-tech robotic assistance devices.

Among the services provided for prosthetic assistance:

IT and communication aids (including eye communicators and keyboards adapted for people with very serious disabilities);

digital technology hearing aids, home automation equipment and command and control sensors for environments (alarm and remote assistance);

cutlery and furnishings adapted for motor disabilities, stretcher adapted for the shower, four-wheeled scooters, wheelchairs with verticalisation system, wheelchairs for large and complex disabilities, fixed and bathtub lifters, support systems in the bathroom (grab bars and armrests), stairlift trolleys for interiors;

advanced technology artificial limbs;

speech recognition and gaze pointing systems.

In the context of medically assisted procreationthe uniform disbursement of the services included in the Lea is envisaged throughout the territory.