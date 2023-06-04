Which colors to avoid on gray hair? Tips for the right styling

It is not always easy to find the right colors that match our skin tone but also our hair color. Gray or silver hair is very trendy among women of all ages these days. Whether you’re naturally gray or have dyed your hair, you may have noticed that the old clothes in your closet just don’t fit anymore. Find out below which colors you should definitely avoid with gray hair in summer so that your beautiful and modern hair is not clouded.

What colors to avoid on gray hair in summer

Although many women believe that gray hair makes them look older, the right color choice can make you look amazing. All you have to do is style your outfit to complement your unique attributes. Choosing the right colors is a good start. The colors you wear next to and on your face are most important as they enhance or draw attention away from your skin’s undertones and make you look your best. That’s why you should wear certain shades judiciously or at a distance from your face so as not to look washed out or overdone. Read on to find the best colors to go with your gray hair.

White makes you look washed out

White is a color that can often make you look washed out and older. It’s best to avoid white clothing if you have gray or silver hair as it makes it look dull and lifeless.

Try to avoid white tops, blouses or dresses if you have gray hair. If you do have to, pair it with colorful accessories or the right makeup to spice up your look.

Avoid shades of beige, mustard, olive green, camel, brown and rust

Avoid these colors if you don’t want to give your face a tired complexion. Instead, try mint, lavender and rose red tones, especially near the face and in makeup choices.

Test saturated and bold colors like blue, red, orange, yellow, and purple. The easiest way to find the right color for your clothes and accessories is to remember that bold colors enhance and accentuate gray hair. Knowing how to color match your outfits will make you look younger and trendier.

What colors to avoid on gray hair: light gray, taupe, khaki or neon

Neon tones can overwhelm women with gray hair, regardless of their skin tone, with their intensity.

Pastel colors are another family of colors to avoid on gray hair. The light and airy colors can often make you look washed out. Try not to wear clothes that are light pink, pastel blue, pale yellow, or other soft pastel shades as there is not much contrast between clothes and hair color.

Likewise, light neutrals like light gray, taupe, and khaki may not provide enough contrast near the face and make you appear pale. Shades of green can also be problematic as they can make your hair look green when you are out in the sun. It is best to only choose these colors for your bottoms such as trousers or skirts.

Stick to black, navy blue, and all jewel tones like sapphire, royal blue, fuchsia, magenta, ruby, lilac, and violet.

What Spot Colors Should You Avoid?

You want your trendy jewelry to shine, elevate your complete look and flatter your gorgeous hair. Then do not wear yellow or gold jewelry as it makes your skin look older and more sallow. Instead, choose white gold, silver, and platinum to make your face shine and accentuate your fabulous hair.

Also, stay away from amber, coral, or yellow topaz. Instead, choose emerald, ruby, amethyst, garnet, rose quartz, and of course, diamond jewelry that will pair perfectly with your hair color.

Brown can make you look older

Also the wrong shades of brown can make you look older as they can be too somber and drab and make your look look boring.

Too light or too dark a brown can be unflattering, so stick to medium browns. Bring color to your face and accentuate your silver hair with burgundy or pewter tones.

Forego brown handbags, belts, glasses frames and other accessories and opt for pink or white accessories in summer. These colors pair well with your silver or gray hair and make even the dullest of outfits appear brighter and more youthful.

Keep in mind that you are not limited to these colors, however. Feel free to try out different shades in which you feel most comfortable. After all, if you are happy with your outfit, you can tell.