Strong leg muscles prevent heart failure

Strong leg muscles prevent heart failure Magazine

Scientists have discovered a link between strong muscles and heart disease!

Izvor: Shutterstock/PR Image factory

Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly, and now scientists have discovered a physical trait that can predict the risk of the deadly condition. It is precisely this physical feature that concerns obesity.

Despite warnings from experts suggesting obesity is a risk factor for heart failure, researchers in Japan have said people with larger legs are less likely to develop the condition. Experts from Kitasato University identified that patients with strong leg muscles (specifically quadriceps) had a 41 percent lower risk of developing heart failure after a heart attack.

In the study, scientists looked at the leg strength of around 1,000 people and found that for every five percent increase in body weight in the legs, the chance of heart failure decreased by 11 percent. Kensuke Ueno, the author of the study, said that strength training involving the quadriceps muscles should be recommended to patients who have experienced a heart attack to prevent heart failure.

What are the main symptoms of heart failure?

If you have heart failure, it means that your heart is not able to supply enough blood to meet your body’s needs. According to the Maio Clinic, symptoms can develop slowly or start suddenly. Here are the warning signs to look out for:

  • Shortness of breath after physical activity or at rest
  • Umor and weakness
  • Feeling dizzy or faint
  • Swelling of legs, ankles and feet
  • Fast or irregular heartbeat
  • Reduced ability to exercise
  • Persistent cough
  • Stomach swelling
  • Rapid weight gain due to fluid accumulation
  • Nausea and lack of appetite
  • Difficulty concentrating or reduced alertness
  • Chest pain if heart failure is caused by a heart attack
Many causes of heart failure are unknown, but the main conditions include:

  • Heart attack (coronary heart disease)
  • Subsequent heart disease (for example, cardiomyopathy)
  • High blood pressure (hypertension)
  • Heart rhythm
  • Viral infection and damage to the immune system (myocarditis)

