Tina Turner lost two sons in 5 years | Entertainment

In just a few years, Tina Turner experienced the greatest tragedies that a parent can experience, when she lost both of her sons, and she also struggled with illness.

Source: Youtube/Tina Turner

Legendary The Queen of Rock and RollTina Turner, passed away today, May 24, in her home near Zurich, and this sad news traveled around the world with lightning speed and saddened all her colleagues and fans around the planet who are already saying goodbye to the biggest star through social networks.

Tina Turner’s life was not easy at all. At the age of 39, she started her life from scratch, when she decided to leave her husband, Ike Turner, from whom she suffered violence. She found herself on the street, with nothing, and after the divorce, her career took off and reached incredible success.



See description THE BIGGEST TRAGEDIES HAPPENED IN JUST 5 YEARS: Tina Turner lost her two sons – “I was surviving, but I wasn’t living” Hide description Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 9

1 / 9 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 9

2 / 9 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 9

3 / 9 AD Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 9

4 / 9 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 9

5 / 9 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 9

6 / 9 AD Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 9

7 / 9 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 9

8 / 9 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 9

9 / 9 AD

In recent years, she experienced two great tragedies, when she was left without two sons. Tina’s eldest son Craig, who she gave birth to when she was 18 after becoming pregnant with saxophonist Raymond Hill, died in July 2018. He worked as a realtor and committed suicide in his home in July 2018. He was 59 years old.

Another hard blow soon followed, five months ago, when she also lost her second son, Roni, who was found dead in her home in Los Angeles. Neighbors tried several times to revive him, but failed. He died of colon cancer.

She herself struggled with a serious illness. Kidney transplantation saved her life, and in her book “My Love Story” she revealed that her “gift of life”, i.e. a kidney, was donated by her husband Ervin Beh. “That was not my idea of ​​life. But the toxins in my body started to defeat me. I couldn’t eat, I was surviving, but I wasn’t living.I started thinking about death. I accepted that my kidneys were in such bad shape. I wasn’t afraid of dying, but it was a question of when I would,” is an excerpt from the book reported by the Daily Mail.

Tina Turner was born on November 26, 1939. She passed away on Wednesday, 24th house 2023. in her home in Switzerland, of which she became a citizen in 2013.

See also Pope Francis' trip to Bahrain amid the tensions of the Gulf countries

Tina Turner Source: Youtube/Tina Turner

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!