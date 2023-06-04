Triathlete Kuříková was sixth at the EC, because of bad water there was no swimming

The organizers decided to change the format of the race only this morning due to the conditions in the lake where the swimming part was supposed to take place. In the end, this was replaced at the last minute by a five-kilometer run, which was followed by a 40-km bike ride and a 10-km run, as planned.

“At first I was a bit freaked out because we waited until last night to make a decision, which was a triathlon, so I went to sleep feeling like it was going to be a triathlon. And then at the last minute in the morning it changed to a duathlon, so it was very stressful, ” stated the thirty-one-year-old Kuříková on the social networks of the Czech Triathlon.

The Czech representative, who won the World Cup race last year in Spain in Pontevedra, stayed in the elite ten throughout the race. She reached the finish line with a distance of 1:26 minutes behind the winner Jeanne Lehairová from Luxembourg, she missed bronze by more than a minute. “I can’t be dissatisfied, sixth place is my best result at the European Championships, so I’m very happy,” she said.