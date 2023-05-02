Which flowers to plant in May: These beautify your garden

It’s never too early to start gardening, whether you plan to grow edible plants or not. If you are new to growing plants, flowers are a great way to start the garden as they grow quickly and require little maintenance. Don’t worry if you missed the opportunity to plant your spring bulbs either – there are still plenty of flowers to plant in the month of May! This spring month is ideal for adding color to your garden. Plus, this shade maintains its vibrancy all season long, so each of these possibilities can be considered. What flowers to plant in May? Find out below!

Pollinator friendly flowers for spring – zinnias

Zinnias are an excellent choice for anyone just starting out in gardening. Before planting zinnia seeds, you need to make sure that all frost dates in your area have already passed. Zinnias come in an almost infinite number of varieties, colors, and sizes. They thrive best in a spot that gets enough sun and a steady breeze, as this allows them to evade most infections. Plant the seeds in the soil in the exact spot you want the plant to take root, and disperse the young seedlings as soon as they emerge. Planting them near your vegetable garden can attract pollinators to your plants.

What flowers to plant in May – hardy perennial peonies

Peonies can be planted throughout May provided temperatures remain mild, although this depends on where you live. On the other hand, there are so many different types of peonies that there is a good chance you will find one that will do particularly well in your zone. It’s important to remember that the peonies you planted in the spring may need another year to become established before they can produce magnificent blooms. Peonies, on the other hand, are among the flowers found all over the world that live the longest and produce beautiful blooms for decades.

Sun-loving marigolds for planting in the month of May

Marigolds can be grown easily and plentifully, whether you grow them from seeds or buy them already as seedlings. These flowers, which do best in bright sunlight, can be pruned back in the middle of the growing season to encourage more blooms to form. They are also sun worshipers. To prevent mildew from forming on your marigolds, make sure the soil you choose is nutrient-rich and water the plants from below rather than from above.

Beautiful sunflowers for the garden

Sunflowers are attractive annuals that add a cheerful tone to the environment. If seeds are sown in warm soil between mid and late May, they will take 4 to 6 days to germinate. The plants develop quickly and reach maturity in late August or early September. Each flower has a tall, sturdy stalk that supports a large, thick, daisy-like bloom in shades of bronze, yellow, or orange. The easy-to-grow flowers thrive in a variety of moist soils when given full light. Planting soil should be supplemented with organic compost or manure, and plants should be watered frequently during dry periods. Sunflowers can reach a height of up to 5 meters under ideal conditions.

Which flowers to plant in May – easy-care decorative baskets (cosmetics)

Cosmos are easy-care, versatile flowers. They add bright color to the landscape all summer long. Due to their fast germination at soil temperatures of 20 to 26 degrees, cosms are an excellent choice for planting in the month of May. The drought-resistant and easy-to-grow flowers reseed each year. Plant cosmos flowers in a spot with good drainage and full sun.

Coneflowers (Echinacea) for a colorful outdoor space

Coneflower is a stunning flower that can add a pop of color to the garden that will draw attention. It is a perennial plant native to North America and easy to cultivate. It requires little care and will grow again year after year. There are many varieties of Echinacea – you can choose the one that best suits the needs of your garden among the many possibilities. When planting coneflowers, be sure to give them plenty of room to grow because once established, they tend to spread quickly. Plant coneflowers in well-draining soil and water them regularly until they become established. If you want your flowers to have larger blooms, prune spent blooms during the growing season. This stimulates the development of more flower buds, resulting in larger buds.