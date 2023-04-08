When the weather is nice, people like to stay outdoors. Whether a small green oasis on the balcony or a beautiful garden: flowers create a happy mood and set color accents. It’s a pity that most of them wither quickly. Or not? In today’s post we answer the question: “Which perennials bloom all summer?” and list the most beautiful permanent bloomers for the summer months.

Which perennials bloom for a long time? Continuous bloomers for sunny and semi-shady locations

In the sunny summer garden, the flowering perennials have to endure a lot. However, heat, drought and the strong afternoon sun are not a problem for the next permanent bloomers. However, they thrive just as well in sunny and partially shaded locations.

Long flowering summer perennials: garden daisies

Garden daisies (bush daisies) bloom profusely from May to autumn. They bloom profusely, but in order for them to form new buds during the flowering period, you should regularly remove faded ones. The bush daisies are true sun worshipers who prefer a sunny spot in the garden or on the balcony. They are also insect friendly plants that attract and feed bees and bumblebees. Important care instructions: The marguerite needs wind protection and regular watering. Be sure to fertilize them during the flowering period, ideally once a week. It is not hardy and moves to winter quarters from the end of September.

Bush mallows are true permanent bloomers

The first flowers of bush mallows appear in June and the flowering period lasts until the first frost sets in, often even after. Bush mallows are actually hybrid plants that can grow up to 2 meters tall compared to the other perennials on this list. The perennials are sensitive to frost, but can survive the winter outside with the right frost protection.

Glory candles bloom all summer long

Beautiful candles are undemanding, continuously flowering summer perennials. They grow up to an impressive 140 cm in height and do particularly well in sunny flower beds. It can be combined well with other sun worshipers such as lavender, blue rue or spurge. Magnificent candles are also perfect as cut plants.

What blooms from July to October? finials

finials are bushy plants that bear copious amounts of small purple flowers from April to October. The finials need a spot in full sun on the terrace or on the balcony so that they can really bloom profusely. The best places are sheltered from the wind, where the finials can stay in autumn. However, they do not tolerate frost well and must be moved to unheated winter quarters at the end of October.

Which perennials bloom in summer? dipladenia

Dipladenia are among the loveliest permanent bloomers in the tub garden. They can also do well with little water, as long as you fertilize them generously during the flowering period. This starts as early as April and ends in October, when the frost-sensitive plant with the large, funnel-shaped flowers moves to its winter quarters. However, care should be taken when planting and growing, because dipladenia are highly poisonous and particularly dangerous for children and animals.

Flowering perennials for the summer garden: girls eyes

girl eyes are beautiful perennials from North America, which are also enjoying growing popularity in this country. The perennial species are hardy and can spend the winter outside. In summer, they delight the hobby gardener with their countless bright yellow flowers.

Perennial flowers that bloom in summer: bluebells

Peach-leaved Bluebells score with filigree white flowers, which cut a fine figure both in the natural garden and in the flower bed. The flowers spread quickly and are also ideal for planting larger areas. They reach a maximum growth height of approx. 80 cm and can be perfectly combined in the bed both as a soloist and in combination with other grasses, flowers and perennials.

Which perennials bloom in summer? The types of roses at a glance

Roses are the queen of summer flowers and deserve a paragraph of their own. Below we list the species (with tips for varieties) that really bloom all summer long.

climbing roses are a real eye-catcher in the garden and on the balcony. The “Parade” variety is a robust, continuously flowering plant with double pink flowers. The “Aloha” variety is a repeat-flowering plant with large flowers that exude a strong fragrance.

Most bed roses are repeat-flowering. However, certain varieties from the USA, such as “Absolutely Fabulous”, are used as permanent bloomers. Other perpetual bloomers include ‘Belle du Seigneur’ and ‘Avalanche Rose’.

Double hollyhocks have a long flowering period, beginning at the end of June and ending at the end of September. They are offered in different colors and set accents in the flower bed with their voluminous, large flowers.

shrub roses are a real eye-catcher in every garden. There are numerous varieties to choose from, many of which bloom more often in the summer. This means that they first bloom in early summer – May to July, and then take a short break before blooming a second time in early August. However, all varieties have one special feature in common: They need a cut in summer, which promotes the formation of flowers.