Which plants to fertilize with wood ash? Helpful gardening tips

The ash from burning wood in fireplaces and stoves can also be used directly in the garden landscape. Compost and mulch components can be produced from the ash of untreated deciduous and coniferous wood. Wood ash not only has an alkalizing effect on soil that is too acidic, but is also useful because it provides nutrients and compensates for deficiencies. There are some plants that do not tolerate the use of ash. On the other hand, there are a large number of ornamental and vegetable plants that can directly benefit from mulch or compost made from ash. Which plants to fertilize with wood ash? We’ll tell you here!

Fertilizing with wood ash – important for healthy soil

Due to its high content of calcium carbonate, also known as lime, wood ash can be used to neutralize soil acidity. It is a fantastic alternative to the commercial lime found in gardening stores, which has a significant environmental impact due to its manufacturing processes. In general, soils in wetter regions have higher acidity than soils in drier regions. If the results of your pH test show that the soil is already too alkaline, you should refrain from adding chimney ash.

Wood ash can also help improve soil structure and porosity, making it easier for water to get to the roots of plants. Test a handful of garden soil that has been recently soaked by crushing it in your hand. If it crumbles almost immediately, the soil in your yard is too sandy. If you can roll them into a ball, the consistency is too clayey. The ash from the wood can help loosen clay soil.

Use ash as fertilizer – nutrients for the plants

In addition to calcium carbonate, chimney ash also contains significant amounts of the vital nutrients potassium, phosphorus and magnesium, as well as traces of other elements. Plants need all of these components for good growth. Potassium, calcium, and magnesium are extremely water-soluble elements, so they work faster than other elements. Wood ash is characterized by the absence of significant amounts of nitrogen. The addition of human urine makes it a practically perfect fertilizer.

Which plants to fertilize with wood ash? Use the method correctly

How You Can Use Ash As Fertilizer!

ash on the compost

The most beneficial use of wood ash is to put it in the compost heap. This is especially beneficial if your compost is high in botanicals, as the ash will reduce the acidity of the compost. Be sure to incorporate the ash thoroughly and rarely do so. Because of its extremely small particle size, ash, when wet, can form a barrier that reduces the ventilation required for decomposition.

Direct Fertilizer

If you decide to apply the ash directly to your garden, collect it in a non-combustible container over the winter and then apply it in late winter or early spring. Before applying the agent, make sure that there are no hot embers in the area. Run the wood ash through a sieve to remove large chunks. Due to the alkalinity of the ash, it is important that you protect your skin, eyes, and lungs by wearing protective clothing such as gloves, long sleeves, eye protection, and a dust mask. You can gently work the ash into the soil with a garden rake or garden fork, but care should be taken to work the soil as little as possible.

If you want to fertilize established plants like trees or perennials that are just beginning to sprout with wood ash, mix some ash into the mulch you cover the soil around your plants with. It is important to remember that the lye and salts contained in the ash can cause serious damage to plants if directly exposed to them.

It is best to avoid spreading wood ash when wind or precipitation is likely, as it is more likely to be blown away or washed away. If you scatter the ash on the moist soil, it can stay there and release its nutrients to the soil below. However, the rate at which air and water can penetrate the soil is slowed when a barrier layer of wet ash is placed on the soil.

When should you fertilize the plants?

As long as it isn’t applied to the wrong crops, wood ash makes an excellent annual soil conditioner and fertilizer. Ash is most effective when applied to the garden or yard in spring. It can be used as a fertilizer until just before planting, as it quickly decomposes and begins to take effect. The optimal time for application is one month before sowing.

Which plants to fertilize with wood ash?

These plants like wood ash: