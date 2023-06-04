Which sneakers to wear with a summer dress: outfit ideas for a great look!

A strong summer wardrobe includes airy fabrics, casual silhouettes, bright colors and comfortable shoes. While dresses are often worn with flat sandals or heels, you score extra style and comfort points by giving tried-and-true classics a modern update with a sneaker-dress combo. Finally, this pairing offers something we all crave – lightness. And if you are wondering which sneakers go with a summer dress given the multitude of models on the market, we have put together some great suggestions for you in this article.

Which sneakers to wear with a summer dress – outfit ideas + styling tips

One of the best things about summer for women is the dresses and the freedom of not having to mix and match different pieces of clothing to create a good look. Dresses are versatile, they come in different styles, fabrics and colors, there is something for everyone depending on your taste and the occasion. And every woman has them in her closet.

But when it comes to choosing the right shoes to go with it, it can get a little tricky. High heels are always a classic choice, but they’re not always comfortable and practical. To the delight of our feet, a new trend has emerged in the fashion world in recent years – combining a dress with sneakers. Whether you’re running errands or heading to brunch with friends, this cool pairing can take your look to the next level while providing comfort.

Now we will show you which sneakers go with a summer dress so that you not only look good, but also feel good!

Combine platform sneakers with a long summer dress

Replace platform sandals with platform sneakers this summer. This type of sneakers is known for being comfortable. The thick sole gives you a few inches more height if you want that effect. They also dampen the running experience. Platform sneakers are just as versatile as platform sandals, meaning you can wear them to work as well as going out without sacrificing style! On the contrary, you just add a touch of creativity to your look.

Styling-Tipp: Use the sneakers as an accent in your outfit that complements the main part of the outfit – the dress. Match her style and color to the dress. For example, the lady in the photo has combined the knee-length dress, which has a casual cut but an extremely elegant print, with black Converse with platforms. Her outfit is perfectly balanced. Her bag is also a wonderfully chosen accessory in a sporty and elegant style.

Athleisure trend in summer: This outfit is a must

Sporty sneakers are no longer only suitable for working out, but have become a legitimate fashion item that is even combined with suits. Not only do we see her on the catwalk, but even on the red carpet. And regardless of whether you are “athletic” and would use that term to describe your style, athletic sneakers are a great addition to your wardrobe. They go perfectly with casual cotton dresses and we would go even further and say that this is one of the trendiest combinations for summer 2023.

Notice: In recent years, the athleisure trend has become one of the biggest fashion movements, with workout sneakers being a key element. Major designers have their eyes on the sneakers and many major brands such as Dior and Stella McCartney are now releasing updated, innovative sneaker designs while maintaining their core characteristics.

Chunky sneakers with a maxi dress for a casual summer look

Although the chunky sneakers initially caused controversy, big brands like Prada and Fila have started to reinvent them and we will see them frequently on the fashion scene in the future. The look of the lady in the picture, which is kept entirely in light tones, perfectly balances masculine and feminine energy with the chunky sneakers and the airy maxi dress. If you want to add a little more feminine presence to the outfit, add gold jewelry.

To tweak the outfit so it’s also appropriate for a night out with friends, swap out the lightweight maxi dress for a black dress that’s closer to the body and add a sleek leather bag. A delicate long gold chain paired with a shorter one will add extra finesse to the look.

Which sneakers to go with a summer dress – low models go with everything

If you prefer sneakers with a discreet look, you will really like low models. Their elegant silhouette goes just as well with body-hugging mini dresses as with more voluminous ones. Adidas and Nike models are great if you are looking for a sneaker model that you can combine with summer dresses.

