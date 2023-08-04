Weather forecast, Cyclone Circe hits Italy

Dizzying drop in temperatures of 10 degrees, patchy storms, strong winds from the southern quadrants rotating from the north: here is Cyclone Circe.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the arrival of Cyclone Circe in central-northern Italy, the Atlantic cyclone that will hit Italy from north to south on this first August weekend.

The first Friday of the month will be unlucky from a meteorological point of view: intense phenomena of a scattered nature are expected throughout the Centre-North; from the evening then, with the cyclone moving towards the South-East, we will have heavy thunderstorms over the entire Adriatic belt

and in the South, with a gradual attenuation in the North-West: in the South, maximum attention, therefore, between today’s late evening and tomorrow, especially on the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea, when local storms are not excluded.

As regards the possibility of local thunderstorm supercells with important hailstorms, the areas most at risk at the moment seem to be Lombardy, Eastern Piedmont, Veneto and Friuli, especially in the afternoon, while in the Center the probability of intense phenomena will mainly concern Southern Tuscany, Upper Lazio, Umbria and Marche and Abruzzo; from the evening then attention also on Campania, Calabria and Sicily. It is difficult to say where, and exactly when, the strongest storms will hit, but this seems to be the most reliable projection, at least at a regional level.

Tomorrow there will still be a lot of instability in the air, with probable intense phenomena especially in the South and, until the morning, also in the North-East: during the first part of the day, storms over the Ionian sector moving eastward are not excluded, while in the afternoon the greatest risk will be confined to the Adriatic belt from the Marche to Puglia. Elsewhere the temperatures will have already dropped and the clear spells will prevail, with a cool but annoying ventilation from the northern quadrants.

An uncertain Saturday even for those who will spend it at the sea where the wave motion will be dangerously increasing with waves up to 4 meters on the western Sardinian coasts, up to 3 meters around Sicily and with very rough seas almost everywhere due to the Mistral.

On Sunday the weather will improve with large clearings, but it will be decidedly cool in the morning and the wind will still be annoying: however, be careful of some residual rain in the Triveneto area where the unstable sector of Cyclone Circe could get stuck before moving away towards the Balkans and then Ukraine.

Temperature chapter: the dizzying fall will be felt more from Saturday, with lows in the Center-North around 10-15 degrees in the plains and highs that in the South will drop from 37-40 degrees on Friday to 27-29°C! A drop of 10 degrees in 24 hours… and a sweater awakening for the Centre-North.

Here is autumn in the heart of summer!

In detail

Friday 4. In the North: severe storms, drop in temperature and gusts of wind. In the Center: strong storms and wind. In the South: sunny and warm climate, showers arriving from the evening.

Saturday 5. In the North: some residual showers especially in the East, cool. In the Centre: showers especially on the Adriatic, cool and windy. In the South: severe thunderstorms in transit, windy.

Sunday 6. In the North: showers in the North-East, sunny elsewhere; fresh. In the Centre: sunny at times variable on the Adriatic, cool. In the South: sunny, but cool and windy.

Trend: below average temperatures especially in the morning throughout Italy, but the weather is improving; from wednesday new warmer phase coming.