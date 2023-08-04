Eating More Fruits and Vegetables can Save Lives, New Study Shows

New Study Reveals the Benefits of Eating More Fruits and Vegetables

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables has always been emphasized as important for a healthy diet, and now a new study has revealed just how significant the impact can be. According to the study conducted by AIM, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption could potentially save 1.7 million lives each year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recommend a minimum daily intake of 400 grams of fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes and starchy tubers) to prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and obesity. This recommendation is part of the WHO’s Global Strategy on Diet, Physical Activity, and Health, which aims to improve overall health through dietary guidelines and policies.

To further promote fruit and vegetable consumption, the WHO and FAO initiated a joint advocacy initiative in 2003. This initiative focuses on raising awareness and implementing measures at the community, national, and global levels to reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Insufficient intake of fruits and vegetables is a major risk factor for noncommunicable diseases, including gastrointestinal cancers, ischemic heart disease, and strokes. The study found that inadequate fruit and vegetable consumption is responsible for approximately 19% of gastrointestinal cancers, 31% of heart disease cases, and 11% of strokes worldwide.

In addition to their health benefits, certain fruits have been found to aid in weight loss. Five fruits in particular, including watermelon, pomelo, apple, lemon, and papaya, are known for their high fiber content and properties that support weight loss. These fruits can help with satiety, liver detoxification, and the elimination of toxins from the body. They are often recommended in weight loss diets, along with a healthy overall diet and regular physical activity.

In terms of heart health, various fruits were found to have protective effects. Avocado, for example, can help lower “bad” cholesterol levels, while persimmon reduces both cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Blueberries are known to decrease the risk of heart disease by up to 40%, and apples have been shown to lower bad cholesterol levels. Strawberries can also aid in heart health by balancing insulin levels and promoting good circulation.

While the current recommendation is to consume at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day, a new study conducted by the University College London suggests that consuming seven or more servings per day is even more beneficial. The study found that the more fruits and vegetables people consumed, the lower their risk of premature death from cancer or heart disease. Fresh vegetables were found to have the greatest protective effects, followed by salad and fruit. Juices did not provide the same benefits, and canned fruit was found to potentially increase the risk of death due to added sugars.

Ultimately, the message is clear: increasing fruit and vegetable consumption is crucial for overall health and longevity. While five servings per day is a minimum recommendation, consuming seven or more servings can have even greater benefits. Incorporating a variety of fruits and vegetables into a healthy diet, along with regular physical activity, is key to maintaining optimal health and preventing chronic diseases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

