Bologna, March 1, 2023 – A little announced by forecast and a little surprising at such low altitudes, the snow (photo) she has arrived plentiful also in Bologna city (video)accompanies by strong bora winds which made the climate even harsher. A heavy snowfall is creating inconvenience also on theModena Apennineswhere there are two buses stuck.
Landslide and Savena valley floor closed
The first hardships are reported in the Apennines: a flurry of boulders, detached from the mountain in the area of the Scascoli Gorges, in Loiano, broke through the metal parapet and fell on the Fondovalle Savena, under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan City, which was closed to traffic as a precaution.
Whitewashed streets in the city
Traffic immediately went haywire. Luckily the snowfall lasted less than an hour, but it took longer to get rid of the queues of cars. In the hilly municipalities, the snowplow service has come into full operation.
News being updated