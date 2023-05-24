WHO approves $6.83 billion 2024-25 budget – Health

news-txt”>

The member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) approved in Geneva the preliminary budget for the two-year period 2024-2025, set at 6.83 billion dollars, with a 20% increase in the contributions of the states.

The budget, approved during discussions in the World Health Assembly committee, meeting in session until May 30, is the “most ambitious so far” and includes “a historic 20% increase” in fixed contributions (membership fees ), underlines a WHO statement.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked member states for their support and trust in WHO. The decision still requires one last procedural step, i.e. the approval by the Plenary Assembly at the end of the current session.