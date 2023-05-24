He Lifeng Attends China-Russia Business Forum and Delivers Speech – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, May 23 (Reporter Yang Kai) The China-Russia Business Forum was held in Shanghai on May 23. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier He Lifeng attended the forum and delivered a speech.

He Lifeng pointed out that in March this year, President Xi Jinping visited Russia and jointly drew a new blueprint for the development of Sino-Russian relations with President Putin, pointing out a new direction for the cooperation between the two countries. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia cooperation in various fields has maintained a good momentum of development, brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, provided a steady stream of impetus for the development and revitalization of both sides, and made important contributions to the development and progress of the world. contribute.

He Lifeng pointed out that China is willing to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote the expansion and quality of bilateral trade, deepen investment cooperation, improve the level of interconnection, promote the upgrading of industrial cooperation, strengthen agricultural cooperation, and promote Sino-Russian cooperation. Keep moving forward.

He Lifeng pointed out that this year is the first year for China to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. China will unswervingly promote Chinese-style modernization, strive to achieve high-quality development, and expand high-level opening up. Countries around the world offer new opportunities for development. It is hoped that the Chinese and Russian business communities will have in-depth exchanges and advance hand in hand to write a new chapter in China-Russia practical cooperation.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attended the forum and delivered a speech. Before the opening of the forum, He Lifeng met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko. Chen Jining, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, attended relevant activities.