Who are “Germany’s most popular care professionals”? Now online about the state winners…

PKV – Association of Private Health Insurance eV

Cologne (ots)

The competition “Germany’s most popular care professionals” is entering the next round: From now on, the winners can be voted on. A total of around 2,700 nominations were received, of which 1,236 were individuals and 1,448 teams. In the past few weeks, they have been proposed by patients, those in need of care, relatives, friends and colleagues for the private health insurance association competition.

Why the individual care professionals deserve this award is made clear in the very personal nomination texts on the competition website. From now until the end of May, anyone interested can vote online and thus publicly show their appreciation for the care professionals. Even those who do not know the candidates personally can (and should!) take part online. Because every vote cast is an expression of thanks and respect for the commitment of all care professionals.

“I am particularly pleased that caregivers from the medical and long-term care sectors are equally well represented in the competition,” says patron Claudia Moll, the federal government’s care representative. “Because both supply areas are equally important for our society”.

“In the debate about staff shortages in nursing, the performance of nursing staff is often forgotten. With the competition, we are focusing on this. The highest number of nominations since 2017 shows that we are hitting a nerve,” says PKV Association Director Florian Reuther .

The national winners will be chosen from the group of state winners in September by online voting. In November, all winners will meet at the “Festival of Nursing Professionals” in Berlin. The national winners receive 5,000 euros in prize money; second place 3,000 euros, third place 2,000 euros.

More information and videos about the competition:

www.pflegeprofis.de

Original content from: PKV – Association of Private Health Insurance eV, transmitted by news aktuell