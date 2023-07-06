WHO: by 2050, half the world will be short-sighted

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) by 2050 myopia will affect 50% of the population worldwide.

WHO: What does the research say?

Myopia is the most common visual defect in the world. Many suffer from it and only in Italy there are about 15 million people affected by this pathology.

The increase can be attributed to various factors, such as genetic predisposition and the influence of the surrounding environment. The lifestyles we are becoming accustomed to, which include the constant use of electronic devices and living indoors, play a significant role in the development and progression of this vision defect.

A defect that can be corrected in most cases with lenses and laser technology. Two remedies to which a third is added: le intraocular lensesmade of a soft, thin and foldable material, positioned between the crystalline and the pupil of the eye with a short intervention.

The intraocular lenses

The operation takes only a few minutes under local anesthesia and allows us to regain sight between nine and twelve tenths. Lens materials minimize the risk of inflammation and the recovery period after surgery is short.

Patients can quickly return to daily activities with excellent visual quality that remains stable over time.

