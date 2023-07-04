WHO calls for mandatory ban on child advertising – Health

A new WHO guideline supports the federal government’s plan to restrict advertising of unhealthy foods to children. Measured against the recommendations, the German plans would have to be even stricter and extend advertising bans to older children. In the document published on Monday, the WHO summarizes how the advertising of foods containing too much saturated fat, trans fat, sugar and salt should be regulated.

According to the guideline, advertising restrictions should definitely be mandatory and include all children and young people up to the age of 18. At the same time, the restrictions should be so comprehensive that the manufacturers cannot simply switch to other media, places or times with their advertising. Therefore, bans should not only apply to children’s media, but wherever adolescents can encounter the ads and spots. Digital forms of advertising such as games or hands-on campaigns should also be included in the regulation. The affected foods are to be determined using a nutritional value model defined by the government, it said.

The plan presented by the Ministry of Food is broadly consistent with this guideline. However, contrary to what is required by the WHO, it only provides for advertising restrictions for children up to 14 years of age.

Voluntary actions have little effect

The guideline was based on extensive literature research and expert consultations, explained WHO scientist Katrin Engelhardt when the document was presented. Studies and previous experience have shown that voluntary advertising restrictions are not very effective.

The advertising ban currently planned in Germany was also preceded by a long phase of voluntary commitment. In 2007, Europe’s largest food companies had agreed not to advertise foods high in sugar, fat and calories in commercials aimed at children. However, an analysis by the consumer organization Foodwatch showed that in 2021, 86 percent of the advertised children’s foods examined still contained too much sugar, fat and calories, if you measure the content of WHO recommendations.

According to the WHO, other advantages of advertising restrictions are that they are very likely to be cost-effective. They are also particularly protective of disadvantaged children, since families with a lower socioeconomic status tend to be more exposed to advertising than those who are better off. Advertising restrictions, although hard fought by industry, would also be fairly well accepted by the general public. Some countries, including Portugal, have already implemented them.

At the same time, the authors of the guideline acknowledge some research gaps. Some studies have shown that advertising restrictions have a positive effect on children’s food choices. How much health benefits from this, however, has hardly been investigated.

However, such studies are methodologically difficult to conduct. Diet is complex, it is difficult to distinguish in detail which of the many influences lead to which health consequences and to what extent. In the overall view of the evidence, however, the WHO researchers assume that advertising restrictions have moderate positive effects for children and society as a whole and hardly any disadvantages.

Advertising regulation is just one building block in a comprehensive WHO strategy for healthier eating. Other measures include better food labeling and tax incentives, among others. Experts assume that a whole range of measures will be needed to counter the market power of industry.

