Do you know what could happen to our body if we eat 10 cherries? Few know it

Have you ever wondered what happens to our body if we eat 10 cherries? Often confused with the more famous cherries, black cherries are among the most popular summer fruits. What properties do they have and how many ways can they be enjoyed? If you are curious to find out, you just have to continue reading this article.

The fruit of summer

The sour cherries are the fruits of Prunus cherry (a plant that belongs to the Rosaceae typology). Widespread essentially in Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, this plant is originally from Asia Minor (specifically from Armenia) and was imported into Italy by the ancient Romans.

According to popular belief, cherries were brought to Italy by General Lucullus, famous for his sumptuous banquets. The famous reveler, impressed by this red fruit discovered in Cerasunte (city of Asia Minor), decided to have the plant cultivated in his private gardens.

I cherry fruits they are quite small and have a spherical shape and their color varies from a very intense bright ruby ​​red to a pale red tending towards pink.

Difference between sour cherry and cherry

These two typical summer fruits are often confused, but in reality they have more differences than similarities.

The first difference between these two delicious red fruits is in the plant of origin: theblack cherry it is the fruit of a plant called Prunus cherry (also called “bitter cherry”), the cherry is the fruit of Prunus avium (also called “sweet cherry”).

These two summer fruits are also distinguished by their taste: the cherry is sweet and the sour cherry is bitter.

Finally, black cherries with the same calories as cherries (63 kcal per 100 grams) have a greater quantity of vitamin A and more substances antioxidants.

Properties of black cherries

Few people know that black cherry is excellent summer ally to counter the problems of water retention and swelling of the lower limbs, thanks to the presence of vitamins (A, C, B, PP) e minerals (potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and calcium).

In addition to having a powerful purifying, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging action, black cherries are a “beauty secret”. A black cherry centrifuge a day makes the skin beautiful, bright and toned.

Enjoy 10 black cherries a day

Not everyone knows that black cherry is a diet ally and is excellent for those who want it hold the line or reduce the inches of the waist. These summer fruits not only purify, but stimulate our intestines.

They have greater satiating power than their “cousins” cherries and are capable of quench nervous hunger.

The advice of the nutritionist is to eat 10 cherries a day on an empty stomach as an afternoon snack or mid-morning snack. What happens? They make you lose weight, reduce abdominal swelling and help you lose weight. So not only are there no contraindications in the consumption of cherries, on the contrary they are recommended by the nutritionist as a low-calorie, refreshing and hunger-busting snack.

Excellent reason to prefer cherries to cherries from now on both as an absolute fruit, but also as an addition to pokes or to make colorful and tasty smoothies or milkshakes. Seeing is believing!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

