Who gains and who loses with family quotient that will replace the ISEE with delegation and tax reform

Who gains and who loses with the family quotient that will take the place of the Isee with tax reform? The new tax reform could provide for the introduction of the new family quotient for the calculation of taxes to be paid but the possibility of accessing bonuses but at the moment it is not yet known whether it will complement or completely replace the current Isee, an indicator of the economic situation equivalent that measures the wealth of Italian families and which today is essential for taking advantage of bonuses, subsidies and other aid and support measures.

Family quotient instead of ISEE how it works

Il family quotient which is preparing to take the place of Isee (although it is not known when considering that to complete the tax reform the government has the time of 5 years of the legislature) represents a system for calculating taxes and family wealth different from the ISEE. The latter is based, in fact, on the income, assets, movable and real estate, of each member of a family nucleus, as well as on the number of members of the family nucleus.

The new household ratio is not based on personal income but on household income and divides the total income of the family by the number of members of the family nucleus, considering in the total calculation spouses, children and any other family members who live together and are dependents.

The family quotient is calculated by dividing the sum of the total income owned in the previous year by that of the expenditure:

as a taxpayer; by the taxpayer’s spouse; by the subject bound by a civil union or cohabitant if present in the family nucleus; by family members other than the spouse; by the subject bound by a civil union or by the cohabitant, present in his family unit. With the family quotient, the tax rates depend on the family income, rather than on the assets which instead have an important weight in the ISEE calculation, divided by the number of components, corrected by an equivalence scale.

The coefficients foreseen for each member of the family nucleus are:

1 for singles and widows with at least one dependent child; 2 for a married or cohabiting couple; 0.5 for first and second child; 1 for each child after the second; 0.5 for single parents with at least one dependent child; 4 in the presence of a third child (and more) or disabled dependent children.

Who gains and who loses with family quotient

Wanting to understand who gains and who loses with the family quotient instead of the Isee we could say that larger families earn more than families made up of only one or two people and even worse if without children.

With the family quotient, in fact, the more family members there are, the more taxes are reduced and viceversa. Furthermore, probably, with the reorganization of bonuses and deductions, the family quotient, currently valid only for superbonus 110%-90%, could expand to affect other deductions, for which the ISEE remains the reference for now but also the family quotient could become important.

Due to the discounts and bonuses available, the family quotient mechanism would be more advantageous for couples with children and large families but it will still be necessary to define some precautions in the calculation to avoid that the family quotient that could arrive with the new tax reform does not favor above all those with high incomes, because, for example, in a couple where incomes are very unbalanced, those who earn a lot could finding himself paying less taxes considering family income and no longer personal income for which, instead, he would pay much more taxes.

