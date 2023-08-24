Home » New Study reveals how images of food intensify cravings in obesity
Health

New Study reveals how images of food intensify cravings in obesity

by admin
New Study reveals how images of food intensify cravings in obesity

Food images trigger withdrawal symptoms in obesity, according to a recent study conducted by researchers from the Milanese universities Bicocca, Statale, and the Irccs MultiMedica and Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio. The study aimed to explore how the excessive desire for food is reflected in specific brain circuits.

The research findings revealed that in individuals affected by obesity, viewing images of food created an excessive desire for food. This phenomenon was attributed to a reinforcement of connections between areas of desire with specific visual areas, along with a lower connection with frontal control regions. The study, titled ‘How Images of Food Become Cravingly Salient in Obesity,’ was led by Francantonio Devoto and coordinated by Eraldo Paulesu from the Milano-Bicocca Department of Psychology.

One significant finding of the study was that, for the first time, the ventral tegmental area of ​​the brain (Vta) was shown to have increased connectivity with other brain regions in obese individuals. The Vta is crucial for motivated behaviors and the structures involved in motivation and reward appreciation, which are linked to the gratifying properties of food.

The research also highlighted that obesity is accompanied by a functional alteration of the brain, even during rest periods that do not involve specific cognitive or sensory processes. The data suggested that food-related visual stimuli may become overly salient due to an unbalanced connectivity of the reward system with specific visual sensory regions and the prefrontal cortex involved in cognitive control.

Francantonio Devoto, a researcher at Milano-Bicocca, emphasized the importance of the study for basic scientists, clinicians, and patients. He stated, “With this work, we provide a new interpretation of the brain mechanisms underlying excessive motivation towards food in obesity, a sensation that every overweight person, or with obesity, has experienced when tempted by images of food.”

See also  "Here I am for you"

The study sheds light on the complex relationship between obesity and the brain’s response to food cues. Understanding these mechanisms could lead to better strategies for managing obesity and reducing the desire for food triggered by visual stimuli.

To read the full article, visit ANSA.it.

You may also like

High pressure? With this exercise it will no...

Sisifemia: The Dangerous Obsession of Workplace Perfectionism

G20 Health meeting organized by India

Eating Disorders: Exploring the Relationship Between Other Diseases...

Prostate cancer, is PSA enough for screening?

Celebrity Singer Carlos ‘La Mona’ Jiménez Hospitalized with...

How does land registry change houses, agricultural land...

The Impact of Stress on Memory and Cognition:...

Breast cancer, cases on the rise in women...

Promoting Mental Health and Well-being in the Workplace:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy