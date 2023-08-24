In short: Leaker with further details on the iPhone USB-C cable +++ reactions from developers to Apple Vision Pro | news

Thu, 11:17 am Miscellaneous bkNew USB-C cable for iPhone 15: Longer, but equally slow transfer rates?

In a few weeks, Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 and herald the end of the Lightning era in this product category. Supporters of the switch to USB-C point to a number of advantages: the iPhone gains compatibility with accessories and can be charged faster. In addition, higher data transmission rates are conceivable. Recently, pictures of braided USB-C cables appeared, which Cupertino may include with the iPhone 15. Leaker Majin Bu now claims to have found out some reliable information about the cables:

The new cable is 1.6 meters long – a clear advantage over the Lightning counterpart, which measures only one meter. It also has greater thickness and durability. However, a drop of bitterness clouded the positive features: The accessories only support the USB 2.0 standard. If this information is correct, it achieves maximum transmission speeds of 480 megabits per second. It is conceivable that the iPhone 15 supports Thunderbolt, but a separate cable has to be purchased for this. According to some rumors, Thunderbolt is reserved for the Pro versions.

Developers excited about Vision Pro, Apple says

For some time it has been possible for developers to try out the Apple Vision Pro in special labs – however, there are not too many of them worldwide, in Europe those interested have to visit such places in London or Munich, for example. According to Apple, the response from developers has been extremely positive. For example, Michael Simmons, CEO of Flexibits, was enthusiastic: Simmons got the impression that he was part of the Fantastical calendar app. David Smith, developer of Widgetsmith, also finds words of appreciation: He wants to start working on the device as soon as possible. Ben Guerette, developer of the video application Spool, initially acknowledged concerns: The team was unsure whether the app would work with the headset. Now, however, it is clear how the interaction with the Vision Pro works. The full report is on Apple’s developer portal to find.

Supplementary Articles:

23.08.23 ·

In short: USB-C cable for iPhone 15 much longer? +++ Beats Studio Buds+ get new colors

18.08.23 ·

Leak: Apple Vision Pro probably with huge memory

0

0

7 comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

