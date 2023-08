A real nuisance. Oktagon MMA middleweight champion Patrik Kincl loses his upcoming title fight opponent. The Polish shooter Robert Bryczek is headed to the famous UFC, which was widely speculated by the foreign media in the previous days. “Wrestling-wise, of course, it’s happening to me,” Kincl responded on social media to news about the match he’s been preparing for these weeks. The organization that confirmed the news also responded.

